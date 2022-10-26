PDP Crisis: Mimiko turns down Atiku’s appointment, backs Wike

Olusegun Mimiko, former Ondo State governor, has rejected his appointment as leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state.

Mimiko said he won’t abandon his support for Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on the call for equity within the party.

The former governor was named leader of the just constituted Ondo PDP Presidential Campaign Council billed for inauguration on Thursday.

However, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, he said he had been inundated with calls and messages from political associates on whether he has abandoned Wike and four other Governors demanding the resignation of PDP National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu as a condition to back Atiku’s presidential aspiration.

The statement reads: “It must be stated with emphasis that Dr. Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo state PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible.

“He fully subscribes to the agitation by his colleagues and other stakeholders in PDP and the generality of Nigerians that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversities if it genuinely wants to unify a visibly divided country.”