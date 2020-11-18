OBINNA EZUGWU

The Peoples Democratic Party has constituted caretaker committee for Ebonyi State.

The party had yesterday devolved its existing exo in the state following the official detection of the state governor, Dave Umahi to the All Progressive Congress.

Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party who announced the caretaker committee on Wednesday, said it was pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Ologbondiyan said, “Following the dissolution of the Ebonyi State Exco of our great party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.

Members of the Ebonyi state caretaker committee are;

1. Hon. Fred Udeogu – Chairman

2. Barr. Luke Nkwegu – Secretary

3. Dr. Gideon Osi – Publicity Secretary

4. Hon. James Alaka – Organizing Secretary

5. Mrs. Amaka Igboke – Women Leader

6. Barr Mudi Irenede – Legal Adviser

7. Barr. Ibeshi – Youth Leader

“The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly.”