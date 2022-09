Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank Plc has notified Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the resignation of Mr Paritosh Tripathi from the Board of Sterling Bank Plc (the Bank).

Mr. Tripathi served on the Board of the Bank as a Non-Executive Director. The Board and Management of Sterling Bank Plc thank Mr. Tripathi for his meritorious service and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.