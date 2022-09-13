Jeremy Awori named Ecobank Group CEO as Ade Ayeyemi bows out

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has appointed Jeremy Awori as group chief executive officer (GCEO) designate of its subsidiary, Ecobank Group.

A corporate filing on Monday, by Madibinet Cisse, the company secretary of ETI, says the designation was made ahead of Ade Ayeyemi’s retirement after age 60, in accordance with its policy.

The bank said it would communicate relevant effective dates in due course.

“Jeremy Awori is joining Ecobank Group following a twenty-five-year long career in the banking industry, with almost a decade leading Absa Bank Kenya Plc as the CEO & Managing Director,” the statement reads.

“Before joining Absa, Jeremy held multiple leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa. He brings a wealth of experience, skills, and industry know-how to the Ecobank Group.”

Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank Group chairman, thanked Ayeyemi for his “contribution during his seven years at the helm of the group”.

“Ade (Ayeyemi) can be rightly proud of his success in leading the implementation of the Roadmap to Leadership strategy, navigating Ecobank through challenges, seizing opportunities, and positioning Ecobank for sustainable long-term growth,” Nkontchou said.

“Ade’s deep knowledge, unrivalled vision, commitment, and infinite passion made all the difference. It has been a real pleasure working with him. I count on his continuous support to ensure a smooth transition as we onboard Jeremy Awori as the new Group CEO.

“Jeremy Awori is a highly respected leader in the banking industry with significant achievements in his previous capacities. The Board of Directors strongly believes that his drive and a strong focus on results will be vital in steering the Group in its next phase.”

On his part, Ayeyemi expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Ecobank Group.

“It is a privilege to lead an amazing team of Ecobankers in bringing the Ecobank Group back to growth and continuing to realise our commendable pan-African mandate,” he said.

He expressed his commitment to a smooth transition and onboarding of his successor.

Responding to his appointment, Awori, the incoming Group CEO, said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s Chief Executive Officer”.

“I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly pan-African institution full of talented people, while innovating to create value for all Ecobank’s stakeholders.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the continent’s economic development and financial integration with Ecobank Group.”