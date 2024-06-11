PalmPay resumes onboarding of new customers

PalmPay has announced that it has resumed onboarding users and merchants on its mobile app.

According to The Punch, a statement issued by PalmPay noted that the development highlighted its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s financial sector with secure, efficient solutions, while closely working with the apex regulatory body.

The Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, said, “Our commitment to excellence and financial security remains unwavering as we drive financial inclusion. Despite the growing interest in cryptocurrency, PalmPay does not permit cryptocurrency or virtual asset trading on our platform, and this is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria regulations to protect the financial ecosystem.

“We monitor platform activities diligently and take necessary actions, including account closure and reporting to the relevant authorities, for any cryptocurrency or other related. Transactions.

“We are committed to maintaining a robust Know Your Customer and customer due diligence systems, which help us understand our users and mitigate risks effectively.”

He emphasised that the company’s core mission remains focused on providing a safe and reliable platform for your everyday financial needs.

He added that for better payment security and regulatory supervision, all new users are required to validate either NIN or BVN when registering.

“Users are urged to ensure that the information on these platforms is up-to-date before commencing registration and to review the terms and conditions in the app and website to onboard,” he noted.

The CBN had directed fintech companies to temporarily halt new customer sign-ups on April 29, citing concerns over Know Your Customer compliance.

However, the apex bank on June 3 lifted the ban.

