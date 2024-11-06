Oyo Govt to Establish Business District In Ibadan 

The Oyo State Government has concluded plans to establish a business district in Ibadan, the state capital, to make way for a commercial corridor that would be a beehive of economic activities.

The Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Williams Akin-Funmilayo, disclosed this during a sensitisation meeting with relevant stakeholders in the Akinyele Local Government area of the state, where he said the project would be situated.

Akin-Funmilayo noted that 3,149 hectares of land have been delineated for the project, while 598.613 hectares of the Land have been earmarked as resettlement scheme for some of the affected villages.

He revealed that 833,853 hectares have been identified as a developed area, which will be excised from the acquisition, while the remaining 1,717.235 hectares of land will be designed as Ilu-tuntun Business District.

Structure enumeration

He stated that enumeration and valuation of structures will commence on Monday, 4th November, 2024, to give a clearer perspective to affected areas within the Ilu-tuntun Business District corridor.

Akin-Funmilayo enjoined the organised private sector to partner with the state government in growing the economy in order to improve the living conditions of residents.

The Commissioner also implored the Akinyele residents to cooperate with the officials that will conduct the enumeration and valuation of affected property, which will commence on Monday, 4th November, 2024.

Speaking on the project, the Akinyele Local Government Area Chairman, Honourable Wole Akinleye, appreciated the government for the project cited for development in Akinyele Local Government Area, saying the people living in the remote villages are appreciative of the measures taken by the government.

He said: “They will be resettled even when government pays compensation to them, which shows the government is considerate in its urbanisation project.”

The Alakinyele of Akinyele, HRH, Oba James Odeniran, also appreciated the government for choosing the Akinyele Local Government Area for such development.