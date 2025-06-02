Tension is mounting across Oyo State following the recent amendment to the composition of the Council of Obas and Chiefs, which now makes the chairmanship rotational among three prominent monarchs — the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomoso.

The new law, passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly, also expands the council’s membership to 41 and introduces the creation of deputy chairmanship positions. The bill was adopted after the presentation of a report by the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours, Hon. Bamidele Adeola.

However, the development has stirred controversy. Many traditional rulers across the state, particularly those excluded from the expanded list, have expressed outrage and accused the government of bias and marginalization.

Public Protests Spread

Protests have erupted in several parts of the state, including Oke Ogun in Oyo North, Orile Igbon, Lalupan in Oyo Central, and parts of Ibarapa in Oyo South. Aggrieved monarchs argue that the amendment is not only unfair but also disregards the historical seniority and cultural relevance of many longstanding traditional rulers.

Critics say the government failed to conduct a public hearing or wide consultations before the bill’s passage. They also contend that political patronage influenced the list more than genuine traditional authority.

Some monarchs are particularly angered by the inclusion of the recently elevated ten Ibadan high chiefs, now beaded-crown-wearing Obas, whom they say lack territorial domains and are junior to many established rulers.

Old Wounds Reopened

The composition of the Council of Obas and Chiefs has historically been a source of contention in Yorubaland, often centering around perceived seniority among rulers.

The issue became particularly pronounced in Oyo State after the creation of Osun State, which removed the Ooni of Ife from the picture. However, disputes among the Alaafin, Olubadan, and Soun have persisted, leading to the council’s inactivity since 2011 due to litigation and political wrangling.

Though the council once operated under a rotational chairmanship model during the tenure of late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, internal disagreements among monarchs have prevented its effective function since then.

Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, in an apparent bid to revive the council, has instead found itself embroiled in a new controversy.

Allegations of Marginalization

Observers say the latest row has placed Governor Makinde in yet another chieftaincy controversy, following past disputes over the Olubadan succession, the selection of the current Soun of Ogbomoso, and the highly debated coronation of the new Alaafin.

Critics accuse the governor of politicizing the traditional institution, further straining his relationship with several traditional councils.

Among the most vocal opponents are traditional rulers and leaders from Oke Ogun, who have long complained of marginalization. They argue that the new council law deepens their exclusion, describing it as not only insulting but humiliating.

In response, the Oke Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), a coalition of social and political groups of Oke Ogun indigenes both at home and in the diaspora, has voiced strong opposition.

At a recent meeting, the forum, led by legal luminary Ahmed Adeniyi Raji (SAN), General Secretary Chief Adebimpe Aderounmu, and Publicity Secretary Prince Remi Agboola, accused the government of ignoring the list of deserving traditional rulers from their region submitted for inclusion.

Historical Claims

Barrister Raji argued that the process lacked transparency and ignored historical facts about seniority and the roles of traditional rulers in the ancient Oyo Empire.

“If the Council of Obas and Chiefs is truly to be a custodian of tradition and culture, then there must be clear criteria for who qualifies for inclusion,” he said.

He further stated that the historical ranking of monarchs cannot be based solely on colonial-era salaries, which were tied to revenue generation from their domains, not seniority.

Raji cited past events, including how the Baale of Ibadan, Basorun Ogunmola, once prostrated before Aseyin Mojaro of Oke Ogun, and how past rulers of Ibadan and Ogbomoso once sought refuge with the Okere of Saki, to underline the region’s historical relevance.

Similarly, Barrister Olajide Olanipekun, representing the Afijio Traditional Council, pointed out that the new law fails to specify which local government each council member represents — a “monumental flaw,” he said, that undermines fair representation.

He also questioned how some recently elevated monarchs, including the new Oba of Afijio, could be placed ahead of long-established rulers like the Onitede, who reportedly held a beaded crown as far back as 1903.

Mixed Reactions

While critics mount pressure, some legal minds have backed the bill. Former Attorney General of Oyo State, Chief Michael Lana, defended the government and legislature, noting that the bill’s implementation has been in the works since the administration of former Governor Rasheed Ladoja.

Lana argued that the Council of Obas and Chiefs is not an ancient institution but an administrative creation by the government, and therefore not bound by rigid traditional hierarchies.

“The council came about when Obas began holding meetings among themselves. The idea of one Oba being superior to another is not a settled matter,” he said.

Speaker’s Response

Speaker of the House, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, defended the bill, saying it aims to promote unity among the people and strengthen cordiality among traditional rulers.

But given the rising tension, many stakeholders argue that the bill has done the opposite — fuelling animosity and widening divisions, particularly in regions like Oke Ogun, where residents feel perennially sidelined.

With the bill now awaiting Governor Makinde’s assent, it remains to be seen whether the law will move forward as passed, or if mounting resistance will force the state government back to the drawing board.