By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commiserated with his Special Adviser on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan and family over the death of his wife, Alhaja Olubunmi Olaniyan.

Oyetola in a condolence message released by Ismail Omipidan, his Chief Press Secretary noted that the demise of Olaniyan’s wife was an irreplaceable loss which he prayed God to grant him the fortitude to bear.

The governor who described the death of the 55-year -old Mrs Olaniyan as sad and devastating, called on the grieving husband and the entire family to be strong and receive the death in good faith.

He prayed Almighty Allah forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant her eternal rest.

“My condolence to Engineer Olatoke Olaniyan and to the entire family on the passing of his wife, Alhaja Olubunmi Olaniyan. My prayer is that Allah would comfort the entire family and grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus”, the statement added.

Late Alhaja Olubunmi Olaniyan is survived by husband, two children and two grandchildren.