Oyetola builds, commissions ultramodern central mosque in memory of late mother 

Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, on Friday unveiled the ultramodern central mosque he built in memory of his late mother Alhaja Wulemotu Arike Oyetola in Iragbiji, Osun State.

Oyetola described the successful completion of the state-of-the-art edifice as ‘a dream come true,’ noting that it is a product of fulfilment and accomplishment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the mosque, Oyetola disclosed that building an altra modern Central Mosque was a life time dream of her mother, noting that the commissioning of the mosque is a fulfilment of that dream.

Oyetola added: “I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity of commissioning this mosque today. Is being a dream come true. We have been on it for about two years now in memory of my mother.

“Why we decide to build this mosque? In 2006, my mother was installed as Iyalaje-Adini of the central mosque, and I asked her, what she wants me to do for her, she said that she wants me to invite my friends to donate for the rehabilitation of the central mosque.

“In that 2006, through my friends, I was able to raise N6.5 million. So, I now thought about what ordinarily she would have loved to do for her if she was to be alive, and I came to conclusion that it is important for me to build a central mosque in her memory.

“I thank God and I thank the people that rallied support particularly Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Tunde Badmus. I thank my people from Iragbiji and I thank my friends.

“Ramadan is a month of peace, it is a month of forgiveness and we should ensure that we keep peace with our neighbours and continue to pray for our leaders and our country. We need to pray for our President. We want us all to live in peace and I believe that the blessings of Almighty Allah will come to us all.”

Commissioning the mosque, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Khamiz Tunde Badmus, applauded the Minister for fulfilling and actualising the dream of his late mother.

Badmus who called on Muslims across the globe to emulate the gesture, said it is always rewarding to use one’s resources on everlasting legacies on the path of Islam.

“The achievement of today is a remembrance to everyone that we shouldn’t forget any promise made. From what the Minister said, he decided to build this mosque based on what his mother told him. It is a lesson, because it shows that his mother didn’t want anything for herself but rather what will be a legacy she will inherit in heaven. All the prayers and good deeds will definitely go to her,” admus added.

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Sheikh AbdulMojeed Imran called on Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of Oyetola by using their God-given resources on the cause, advancement and propagation of Islam.