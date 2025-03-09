Uju Kennedy Ohanenye: Conscientious public servant deserves commendation, not trial

The shark- infested and mine-lined Nigerian politics has often proved to be graveyards of men and women of conscience.

The examples are legion from professor Tam David West to Tai Solarin to Dr.Olu Onagoruwa. The trial and tribulation of the former Minister of Women Affairs , Uju Kennedy Ohanenye is the latest in the long line of public figures who have given an unblemished account of themselves but finding themselves being on trial, a classic case of irony.

Highlighting Ohaneye’s unprecedented pedigree is no longer news much of it is in public domain.

Sources at the ministry of women affairs told this medium that “the sum of N350 million was approved for her for travels. She travelled with only two aides which is rare among ministers or high ranking public servants. In spite of that she only spent N21 million, returning the balance to Wale Edun, the minister of finance and sought for approval to enable her use it to empower women.”

It was gathered that the sum of

IN70million was earmarked for her by the office of the Vice President to travel to Bahamas, but in a manner so unlike some other high ranking government officials, she wrote to the Deputy Chief of Staff that her presence was not needed in that trip. Thirdly, she was said to have raised the sum of N550million through private donation for the empowerment of women shortly before she was relieved of her job. ‘She refunded the money to the donors when she was relieved of her job”, a ministry source familiar with the matter disclosed to this medium.

She was said to have also specifically returned N100million to Authur Eze. She also refunded donations from Tony Elumelu’s UBA and others.

Professor Adeagbo Moritiwon a political scientist told this medium that “her removal was not due to lack of performance or competence but more to do with politics prevailing over every other consideration. Her case is just like Ade Ojo.”

So why did the EFCC go after such a minister who has displayed exemplary conduct in office.

The mere fact that the former minister did not run away but honorably honoured the EFCC invitation testifies to no hidden agenda.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission were said to have quizzed her over alleged links to the misappropriation, violation of procurement processes, and diversion of public funds amounting to ₦138million.

Advertisement

Another source at the ministry said ” invitation does not mean guilt. If the EFCC had cause to raise an issue, then there is no crime in that. Inviting her to clarify matters is a routine thing. At the end of the day those who know her can bet on it that she will come out unscathed.”

The funds in question were allegedly misappropriated during the disbursement of the 2023 budgeted allocation for the ministry.

While clarifying her visit to the anti-graft agency via her x handle,

Ohanenye said that she was invited and as a law abiding citizen, honoured the invite of the anti graft agency.

“As a former public servant, I acknowledge that inquiries regarding past official activities are a standard part of ensuring accountability. In this spirit, I willingly honored the invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on March 6, 2025, concerning allegations of a 138 million Naira diversion.

“I arrived at the EFCC headquarters at 2:15 PM, and the substantive discussions commenced at 2:50 PM. During this time, I provided comprehensive clarifications regarding my actions and expenditures throughout my tenure as the Minister of Women Affairs.I rounded up by 6:50pm and left thereafter

“I commend the EFCC for their professionalism and hospitality, and I appreciate the opportunity to address the matters that have recently been circulating in the media.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege of serving my country and positively impacting the lives of many. I also express my appreciation to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her steadfast support of myself and Nigerian women.

“I remain fully committed to cooperating with the EFCC and will be available for any further inquiries. It is the duty of every government official to be transparent and accountable for their time in office.

“During my tenure, my team and I executed our duties diligently, utilizing available resources effectively, and even supplementing with personal funds, demonstrating our dedication to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerian women and children.

Advertisement

“I assure that the facts and information will ultimately demonstrate the integrity of my actions”

While she held forte as Woman Affairs Minister, Ohanenye recorded a rare feat as regards her performance s

She explicitly understood that public service is for adding value to society.

Ohanenye profoundly had an in-depth perception of the purpose of government particularly Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which outlines the ‘Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy’ despite the fact the chapter as presently provided is not justiciable. Section 14 (2) supra provides thus; “It is hereby, accordingly, declared that; (b) the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

It would be recalled that Ohanenye was among five ministers relieved of their duties following the 19th Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in October 2024.

In her place, President Bola Tinubu reappointed the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, as the new Minister of Women Affairs.