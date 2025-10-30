Oxford-trained tech prodigy, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, honoured with Forbes, EuroKnowledge awards

In a digital era often dominated by fleeting trends and empty accolades, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Konga Group, stands out as a rare symbol of authentic leadership. A young visionary whose quiet brilliance and transformative drive are reshaping Africa’s digital landscape, Ekeh has achieved what many seasoned business moguls only dream of – and now, the world has taken notice.

At the historic House of Lords in London, Ekeh made history as the youngest African ever to receive two global honours in one night, the Forbes Best of Africa E-Commerce Leadership Award 2025 and the Distinguished EuroKnowledge Award for Emerging Leadership in Digital Transformation.

The prestigious ceremony, graced by global policymakers, innovators, and business leaders, marked not only a defining moment for the young Nigerian but also a proud one for the entire continent.

Forbes and EuroKnowledge described his recognition as “a celebration of visionary courage and transformative impact,” acknowledging a leader who, at a remarkably young age, has built enduring institutions powering Africa’s digital economy.

Ekeh’s journey is as remarkable as it is inspiring. Born into a family steeped in innovation and enterprise, he is the first son of Leo Stan Ekeh, Africa’s foremost digital disruptor and founder of Zinox Group, and Lady Chioma Ekeh, a chartered accountant and CEO of TD Africa, the continent’s largest technology distribution company. From an early age, Nnamdi imbibed the family’s values of discipline, innovation, and social responsibility – principles that have come to define his leadership philosophy.

His lineage reflects a deep-rooted entrepreneurial heritage. His great-grandfather, Mazi Ihentuge Ekeh, was one of Onitsha’s foremost merchants, while his grandmother, a British-trained entrepreneur, designed the first galvanised waste bins used in Nigeria under the “Operation Clean and Green” initiative.

But it is Nnamdi’s personal story that truly distinguishes him. At just 19, while studying at Lancaster University, he conceived Yudala, Africa’s first composite e-commerce platform – a bold, technology-driven venture that created hundreds of jobs for young Nigerians. After years of learning within the Zinox Group, he led the strategic acquisition of Konga from global investors Naspers and Kinnevik in 2018.

The merger of Konga and Yudala under his leadership gave birth to Africa’s first true omnichannel e-commerce powerhouse, combining the efficiency of digital retail with the trust of physical stores.

Today, Konga has evolved into a vast ecosystem spanning fintech (KongaPay), logistics (Konga Logistics), healthcare (Konga Health), and travel (Konga Travel and Tours). The company serves more than four million customers and around two million merchants, reflecting Ekeh’s philosophy of achieving “commercial scale with social soul.”

Advertisement

This belief echoed through his powerful keynote speech at the House of Lords, where he addressed an audience of international business magnates, ministers, and diplomats. Reflecting on Africa’s entrepreneurial journey, he urged leaders to build institutions that solve real problems and create lasting social impact.

“When we acquired Konga from Naspers and Kinnevik,” he said, “we chose the harder path – to build the rails of digital commerce for Nigeria and, ultimately, for Africa. Entrepreneurship that truly changes lives must solve real problems, not just build pretty apps.”

He continued, “Every package delivered isn’t just commerce; it’s connection -a small business in Enugu selling to a customer in Kano for the first time. That’s what scalable social impact looks like – technology turning potential into prosperity.”

His eloquence and conviction drew a standing ovation. In that moment, Ekeh embodied a new generation of African innovators, leaders who merge intellect with empathy, courage with humility, and technology with humanity.

Among dignitaries present at the high-profile event were Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye; Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of the Kwara State Governor; as well as international icons such as Reebok co-founder Joe Foster and Dragons’ Den star Richard Faileigh, both of whom were also honoured.

With these latest global recognitions, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh has reaffirmed that Africa’s future is not a distant dream, it is already unfolding. A product of legacy, discipline, and vision, he represents the promise of a continent ready to shape its destiny.

At the grand halls of the House of Lords, history was not just made – it was redefined. And at its centre stood a young Nigerian whose story proves that greatness is not a matter of age, but of purpose.