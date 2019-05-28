Oxford Business Group appoints new regional director for Sub Saharan Africa

Oxford Business Group (OBG) has promoted Elise Postigo to the position of Regional Director for Sub Saharan Africa. In her new role, Postigo will oversee a broad range of projects in the many markets that OBG covers across the region.

A longstanding member of OBG’s team, Postigo has built up a wealth of experience in emerging markets across the globe since joining the firm in 2010. In recent years, she has led the Group’s regional business development and project roll-out in Africa, setting up research and sales teams in Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Djibouti.

Postigo holds an MBA, a Bachelor’s degree in Business and has also completed the INSEAD Executive Management Acceleration Program in France. She holds both Peruvian and French citizenship.

Marc-André de Blois, Director of PR and Video Content, said Postigo had acquired an in-depth understanding of the African nations during her time with OBG, together with their hopes for both individual and intra-regional economic expansion.

“Elise’s knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm have been instrumental in helping the company extend its reach across the continent at a time when the region’s growth story is a global talking point,” he said. “I’m delighted that we will be benefiting from her insight into both the more established and nascent markets in this important and fast-developing part of the world.”

Postigo said she was thrilled to be broadening her role with OBG and supporting the firm’s work across the continent at a critical stage in its development.

“All eyes are on Africa as the African Continental Free Trade Area nears completion and the region’s huge infrastructure drive gains pace,” she said. “I look forward to working closely with our on-the-ground teams to ensure decisionmakers are provided with the latest details of the many investment opportunities that are emerging in these exciting markets.”