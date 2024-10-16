Over 105 perish in Jigawa while scooping fuel as fallen tanker explodes

– Another tanker fire destroys properties worth millions in Ogun

Not less than 105 people have been confirmed dead following a petrol tanker explosion in Majiya town, in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Shiisu Adam, who confirmed the figure in an interview on Wednesday, said that about 55 people sustained various degrees of injuries and were hospitalized at Ringim General Hospital.

“As I am talking to you now, the casualty figure is about 105 and the number of injured is 55 as against the 50 earlier confirmed,” he said.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday night in Majia Town, when the tanker driver lost control near Khadija University.

According to him, the tanker left Kano on its way to Nguru town in Yobe State, when the tanker driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and it exploded.

It was gathered that after the incident some people went there to scope the product which led to the death of many persons.

It was also gathered that some injured persons have also been taken to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu due to the limited number of beds at the Ringim General Hospital.

Preparations are currently being made to give the dead persons a mass burial given that the majority were burnt beyond recognition.

Fire destroys properties worth millions in Ogun community

In a related development, a fire incident on Wednesday morning along the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, triggered by a petrol tanker fire, has destroyed vehicles worth millions of naira, as well as houses and animals.

Reports said the fire began when the tanker, loaded with petrol, overturned in front of a commercial bank located along the Ibafo section of the expressway.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the driver of the tanker was suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing him to lose control, which led to the tanker’s fall and eventual explosion.

The petrol spill passed through a drainage system that led to a community about one kilometre from the expressway.

The impact of the fire was evident, with several buildings suffering shattered windows, damaged roofs, and cracked walls.

Speaking with Punch, an eyewitness identified as Wasiu said the tanker driver’s reckless driving was to blame for the incident.

He explained, “What I saw was that the tanker was swaying before it fell and spilt its contents into the drainage. It didn’t catch fire immediately, as some hoodlums had started scooping the fuel.

“However, after a few minutes, fire struck from the other side of the expressway, and it escalated. Four tipper trucks parked on the premises of Osadol Fuel Station were destroyed. I also learned that the fire extended into the community close to the expressway.”

A resident of the affected community, Tunde Adewumi, noted that the fire caused panic as most people were asleep when it spread into the area.

He said, “It was a serious incident, but thank God the drainage had been constructed; otherwise, the damage would have been much worse. The fire injured about three people and damaged buildings. Those affected were mostly people living close to where the drainage construction ends.”

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the tanker driver sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“The incident involved a Fiat truck, but the driver’s name and address are currently unknown. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the steering and collided with the roadside curb. The truck, believed to be carrying petrol, fell over and caught fire. The fire spread to the truck and eventually engulfed it.

“Additionally, the fire reached the Osadol Petrol Station, damaging two trucks parked outside. At the time of the incident, the fire service was contacted, but community members and police officers managed to bring the fire under control while awaiting their arrival. The truck driver has been taken to Real Divine Touch Hospital in Ibafo for medical treatment,” Odutola stated.