By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The caretaker committee set up to oversee the affairs of Osun state chapter of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee, NULGE has said its core mandate is to re-unite members of the Union in the state alongside priotizing their welfare.

Chairman of the committee, Comrade Oluwole Ademokoya who stated this in his acceptance speech during the inauguration at the weekend, said the committee under his watch will do all within its power in ensuring unification of all the factions in the Union.

It would be recalled that national body of the Union on July 16 announced the formation of the caretaker committee due to litigation sorrounded the enlogation of tenure of the present executive in the Union.

“The committee have set to visit all the Local Government Councils and interact with our members in order to know the problems they are facing as soon as there is enabling environment,” Ademokoya said.

“We will try our best to reconcile all factions within the Union for us to move forward as a body. It is only when we have peace that we can have progress and achievement”

According to him, the committee will work harmoniously with the Local Government Staff Commission, Ministry of Local Government, Pensions and Loans Boards, as well as other agencies of the state government to ensure that some of the problems facing the members of the Union are solved.

Ademokoya also said the caretaker committee will create a special Union purse from which a special committee to be set up to see to the areas where the Union can be of help to members that are seriously in financially need.

“Our last mandate is to organise a free and fair election to usher in a democratically elected officers for the Union. This we will do after restoring sanity back into the system. We will intimate you on the plans we have towards conducting the branch elections as well as having a successful State Delegate Conference soon,” Ademokoya concluded.