Otti settles fees of Abia students abandoned in India

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia state governor, has approved the payment of fees for Abia students studying in an Indian university, SRI SAI.

The students were allegedly abandoned by the previous administration.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this in Umuahia, also announced that Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary has been replaced by Ukoha Njoku as part of Otti’s plan to rejig the media team of his administration,

“His Excellency in a bid to rejig the media team of his administration has approved the appointment of a new Chief Press Secretary. He brings a lot of experience in advocacy and media management to bear,” he said.

“The State Executive Council noted the case of Abia students studying in an Indian university, SRI SAI, who were abandoned by the previous administration in the state and approved that their fees be paid to enable them continue with their studies

“Following His Excellency’s interest and the high premium he places on the education sector, quite a lot is happening in that sector. Recently there is this case of some Abia students who have been abandoned in an Indian University by the previous administration.

“His Excellency graciously approved that their fees be paid to enable them continue their education in the university in India.”

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Governor has approved the payment of bursary to Abia students in various law schools in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, His Excellency approved payment of bursary to Abia students in different law schools in the country. Recall that once, we mentioned this to you that His Excellency has approved that those payments be made. It has actually been made now.”

Kanu added that the Governor has secured accreditation of 19 courses for the Abia state university, Uturu.

“Equally, through the untiring efforts of His Excellency, accreditation has been secured for 19 programmes for Abia State University, Uturu. This speaks to all the efforts he has been making to ensure that our educational sector turns out to be one of the best in the country.”

He disclosed that the Governor has approved the establishment of a football academy by an Abia born UK based footballer, Mr. Frank Onyeka, who plays for the Super Eagles as well as the Brentford football club in the English Premier league.

Kanu stated that the Governor has directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing to process the certificate of occupancy for the project within 48 hours, stressing that the project would be cited somewhere between Umuahia and Aba for accessibility.

“He (Onyeka) visited His Excellency with his dear wife and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed who was on hand to support Mr. Onyeka on the project.

“Dr. Ahmed has promised that he would lend every support to Mr. Onyeka to ensure the project succeeds.

“This is a way to encourage Mr. Onyeka, who is a proud son of Abia state and to let others know that if they have such viable projects that the state government will always be willing to support them.”

