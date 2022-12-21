Otti most qualified to rule Abia, By Ori Martins

If public office is essentially for public good, as it ought to be, then, the most suitably qualified candidate for the Abia State Government House from May 29, 2023, is Dr Alex Otti.

The forme managing director, chief executive officer of the now defunct Diamond Bank PLC, is contesting the 2023 Abia State governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party, LP.

Many of respondents who spoke to Business Hallmark did not mince words in proclaiming it loud and clear that Otti is the man to beat in next year’s governorship election in Abia. “Ye. In the forthcoming governorship election, many Abia people are working for the LP governorship candidate, Otti. He is the best governorship candidate among the rest. He is disciplined. Well trained and he has what it takes to make our state work again”, Ken Ikedinachi, an Umuahia based businessman noted.

One factor that makes Otti very attractive is his training as a banker. This was well captured by Chidimma Uchedi, a banker. According to her, “Otti is attractive to me and many others because of his background not just a banker but his track record.

“Otti attained so many accomplishments as a banker and many of us are very proud of him. He proved that one could grow from the ranks and still make it to the top. If indeed we want to get Abia back on track again, we should look towards the direction of Otti”.

The above view had been collaborated by Kalu Ibe Kalu, a secondary school teacher in Aba.

He said, “I think there is something fundamentally positive that is inherit in established bankers. I knew Clement Isong, the late former governor of Cross River State. He was Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor before his election as governor. He did well in Cross River.

“Now, in Anambra State, my contact reveals that Prof Charles Soludo has been doing well, especially in the area of security and infrastructure. The only minus Soludo has had so far is his hard stand on Peter Obi and his presidential ambition. As you know, Soludo, a Professor of Economics, worked in CBN as governor.

“My submission is that Otti, having established and proved himself as a Distinguished banker at the topmost level, can magically make things happen in Abia, positively. Let us vote for him in the 2023 governorship election”.

In an earlier media parley,

Otti promised he would turn Aba into the China of Nigeria, insisting there would be youth, women and general empowerment to make life better, easier and more meaningful for both Abians as well as residents and business men and women.

The banker turned politician has stated that he would based his government on rule of law, due process, equity, justice and fairness. He assured that professionalism, merit and integrity would be the watchword of his administration.

In an earlier interview, Chinyere Obi, an Aba based human rights activist and businesswoman had said, “When you see Otti, you are seeing humility personified. He is a man who carries out his duty the way it is laid down in the books.

“He promotes due process and encourages rule of law. Moreover, he is simple, honest and dedicated. This is the type of man we need to turn things around in Abia State”.

The fact remains that in all the genuine opinion polls conducted so far in Abia State in respect for the 2023 governorship election, Otti has always come tops.