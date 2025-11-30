Otti Hails Elevation of Abia-born Naval Officer to Rear Admiral

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Commodore Chinonyerem Emmanuel Oji, on his promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in the Nigerian Navy.

Rear Admiral Oji, from Amaoba Ime Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area, was among 31 senior officers elevated by the Navy Board following its approval of promotions for 127 senior naval personnel on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, Governor Otti described Oji’s elevation as a well-deserved recognition of “hard work, professionalism, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service.”

According to the governor, the officer’s steady rise through the ranks reflects the culture of excellence for which Abia is known, and offers inspiration to young citizens pursuing distinction in various fields.

Otti said Rear Admiral Oji’s achievement is a proud moment for Abia State, noting that he has brought honour to Amaoba Ime Oboro, Ikwuano LGA and the entire state through an exemplary service record anchored on integrity, discipline and patriotism.

He commended the Nigerian Navy for upholding merit and professionalism in its promotion processes, saying such decisions boost morale and strengthen the nation’s security framework.

The governor wished the newly decorated Rear Admiral success in his higher responsibilities and expressed confidence that he would continue to excel and represent Abia credibly at national and international levels.