Tinubu appoints 20 new aides

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 20 new aides.

This is coming about three weeks after he made the last set of appointments.

Among the new appointments are senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), personal physician, and photographers.

The new appointees include: Tunde Rahman, SSA Media; Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, SSA Print Media; Ibrahim Masari, SSA Political; Adekunle Tinubu, Personal Physician; Damilotun Aderemi, Private Secretary, and Toyin Subair, Senior Special Assistant (Domestic).

Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media) went to O’tega Ogra; Demola Oshodi is Senior Special Assistant (Protocol); Tope Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Public Affairs); Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant; Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant; Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media); and Paul Adekanye – Special Assistant (Logistics).

On the list also are Friday Soton as Special Assistant (Housekeeping); Special Assistant (Catering), Shitta-Bey Akande; Nosa Asemota as Special Assistant (Visual Communication) Personal Photographer, and Kamal Yusuf will be the Personal Assistant for Special Duties to the president.