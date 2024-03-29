Otti begins payment of pension arrears, commences construction of Obohia, Ohanku roads

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced the commencement of work to reconstruct the dilapidated Obohia Road, while work on Ohanku Road, both in Aba, will begin immediately after the Easter holidays.

This comes as the Abia Governor also declared that pensioners, who were owed several months arrears of pensions by previous administrations, can now heave a sigh of relief as they will effective today, March 28, 2024, begin to receive arrears of their pensions.

Governor Otti, who broke these pieces of cheering news on Thursday during the 2024 Chrism Mass at Christ The King Catholic Church (CKC), Aba, said the two roads will be reconstructed to the highest quality.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to a statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, the reconstruction of Obohia and Ohanku roads, two major artries in the commercial city of Aba, which over the years had been abandoned and deteriorated, causing inconvenience and frustration for residents and commuters, comes as a welcome news to Abians. The reconstruction is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, improve accessibility, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and commuters.

“Yesterday, work started at Obohia Road. After Easter, work will start at Ohanku Road, and we are doing something a little different in Ohanku Road because we are using Cement Pavement Technology so that it will last longer,” he said.

The Governor, who noted that he was committed to fulfilling his campaign promises and delivering democracy dividends to the people, used the opportunity to confirm to pensioners in the state that their long-awaited pensions would be disbursed before the close of business on Thursday.

“Some of you (Pensioners) have been owed since 2014. At the end of today (Thursday, March 28, 2024), all of you will smile. Check your accounts at the end of business today,” the Governor enthused.

Governor Otti emphasised the importance of good governance and expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church for support to his administration, and pledged that he would not take the church of God for granted, knowing the significant roles it plays in enthroning good governance in the state.

“I want to thank the CKC particularly for the support you have given me. Thanks for your support. Thank you for being who you have been and supporting the good governance that we have today,” he stated.

In his address, the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Rev. Augustine Echema, said that Governor Otti has through his good works in the state, and Aba in particular, secured his second term in office and described the ongoing reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, Aba, as a bench mark.

Most Rev. Echema commended Governor Otti for his unmatched performance, describing him as a righteous leader, and stating that Abians, for the first time, are proud of their governor.

“You are doing well. So far, so good, and I bet you, if you continue like this, you don’t need any other campaign for a second tenure. Your works will speak for you. The things you do will campaign for you. I have nothing else to say than to assure you of our efficacious prayers.

“We Abians for once are proud of our Governor. You have done greatly well and the people are happy. When the righteous people are in authority, the people rejoice. Thank you and God bless you,” a highly elated Bishop Echema said.

The event featured prayers for Governor Otti, his family and Abia state.

News continues after this Advertisement