By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government on Wednesday said, it has concluded arrangement to revive and standardize the state forest reserves.

To this end, the state has released over N16 million for the purchase of seedlings and other farm implements for the permanent nursery sites.

Speaking with the newsmen in Osogbo, the state commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Sola Oladepo said the step when taken would boost the economy of the state.

Hon. Oladepo while inspecting nursery implements at the Ministry’s premises, maintained that forest reserve areas are germane to the present administration.

He noted that, “in view of this, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has directed the raising of 250,000 trees seedlings in the six zones of the state” so as to increase forest coverage in the State.

He explained that “this will make the parmanent forestry nursery sites functional, adding that both exotic and indigenous seedling species will be planted for economic value”.

He listed the six forest reserves areas as: Shasha Forest Reserve Ile-Ife, Ipetu_Ikeji Forest Reserve at Owena, Ago Owu forest reserve at Ayedaade, Ila and Oba hill Forest Reserve Areas as well as the forestry reserve headquarters at Abeere.

The nursery implements purchased are wheelbarrows, storex, hosepipe, raincoat, shovels, among others.