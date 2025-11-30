Osun people enjoying Adeleke, governor’s spokesperson counters APC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed the positive impact of his administration across all sectors, insisting that the state has experienced “impactful governance” in the last three years.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor highlighted what he described as monumental infrastructural development and an unwavering commitment to citizens’ welfare. He said these strides have restored hope and strengthened the state’s economic outlook.

Rasheed dismissed the criticisms from the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing its members as “unrepentant opposition activists” who refuse to acknowledge the progress recorded under Adeleke. He urged residents not to be swayed by those “who did nothing but inflict pains on the people when they had the opportunity to govern.”

“In Osun State today, it is beyond argument that Governor Adeleke has delivered for the people. No matter where you look, the effect of good governance is manifestly obvious,” Rasheed said.

According to him, the responsible position for an opposition party—“particularly one that failed grossly when Osun people trusted it with power” – is to quietly accept reality rather than “play on the emotions of the people.”

He listed several achievements of the administration, including clearing accumulated wage arrears, promoting workers with accompanying financial benefits, fast-tracking bond payments to pensioners, and introducing an expansive healthcare programme for senior citizens.

On infrastructure, Rasheed stated that the administration has embarked on massive road and bridge construction projects across the state, upgraded healthcare centres to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, renovated public schools, and procured 31 tractors with implements to support mechanised farming – an investment, he noted, the APC “failed to make in 12 years.”

Rasheed also described the recent assessment by APC chieftain Sunday Akere as “defective and error-laced,” arguing that Akere lacks credibility due to his role in past administrations rejected by the people.

He further criticised a report by The Osun Masterminds (TOM), describing the group as APC-funded and urging it to “come out of its illusion” and face the reality of the state’s progress under Adeleke’s leadership.

“Ordinarily, one would have expected an academia to be honourable enough to stick to the truth, but I assume Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli’s hustle for federal appointment, after failing to secure a seat on the South West Development Commission, made him vulnerable to playing the role of devil’s advocate,” he added.

Rasheed said governance remains the administration’s priority, stressing that only opposition figures are “fixated on the politics of 2026.” He urged residents to remain vigilant and not fall for “antics of those who see them as bargaining tools for their selfish benefits.”