By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The executive members of Ilode ward 1, Ife East Local Government of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, has refuted the purported suspension of the erstwhile national secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo by some “unscrupulous elements” who, according them, are not known to the executive members of the party in the ward.

The executive members dismissed the alleged suspension as baseless, unfounded and far from the truth.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by the current PDP Chairman of the ward, Prince Omotosho Lawrence and authenticated by all members of the Ward Exco after their weekly meeting on Friday.

According to the release, “the purported suspension was a charade by disgruntled loafers who lost out at the recently conducted Ward Congress where their political coffin was finally nailed after years of crass incompetence and open anti Party activities.”

The statement, “That the reverred Leader had finally succumbed to the clamour for change of guard at the Ward level is a bitter pill for these agents of doom to take is the sole reason for this spurious, baseless and patently illegal misrepresentation of the position of the Ward.

“The executive members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in ward 02 (llode 1), in Ife East LGA of Osun State, has just been notified of purported suspension of Professor Wale Ladipo from the ward on spurious, baseless and unfounded allegation by a group of persons being led by one “Adelebare Adewuyi”

“We are through this public notice notifying members of the general public to discountenance such falsehood”

“The newly elected and National Convention recognised members of Executives in Ilode Ward 1 under the Chairmanship of Prince Lawrence Omotosho are solidly behind our leader Professor Wale Oladipo.”

“We are admonishing these agents of destruction to desist from action capable of breaching the peace in Ife East Local government and the entire Ifeland. They should be mindful of the criminal content of their act of impersonation”

“As a matter of fact, we have adequately informed security agencies of this nefarious and untoward behaviour of these people who are presently on the wrong side of PDP. They are warned in their own interest to desist from such act henceforth, otherwise they will face the wrath of Law”

It would be recall that a self styled executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in ward 002, Ilode 1, Ile-Ife, allegedly suspended former National Secretary of the party, Prof Wale Oladipo over what they described as anti-party activities.

But the executive members of the party in Ilode ward 1 promptly met to serve a final warning to all impersonators masquerading as Party exco in order to truncate the chances of the Party in 2022.