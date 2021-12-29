By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday signed the year 2022 Appropriation Bill into Law.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to further delivery of prosperity to the people, provision of jobs and opportunities for the youth, delivery of more infrastructure and putting Osun on a surer footing.

This is even as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, warned the political detractors to steer clear of the House, saying he and his colleagues are solidly behind the governor and his Administration, just as Senate’s spokesman, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, said Osun’s budget is a model, worthy of emulation by any serious government.

Signing the Appropriation Bill into Law in his office, at Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola announced that the 2021 budget as at the third quarter of this year had recorded 83.66 percent performance.

Oyetola noted that, with the passage and signing of the Appropriation Bill into Law, the race to achieving even more in 2022 has begun as it remains a year of consolidation that will open the door for improved sustainable development.

He expressed the confidence that by the end of the year when that of the final quarter would have been computed, the performance will be up from 95 per cent recorded in 2020.

Governor Oyetola attributed the appreciable performance of the budget to improved delivery of programmes and projects across the State during the year.

According to him, the government was able to achieve this year’s budget performance and service delivery through improved employment of creative, innovative and probity strategies, including efficient deployment of available resources, cutting costs and plugging wastes to deliver service in a sorely challenged economy.

He pledged his Administration’s resolve to continue to follow time-tested principles for optimum results in 2022, saying “with 56 per cent capital allocation and 44 per cent recurrent allocation in next year’s budget, we are obviously on the path of increased service delivery in 2022.”

While commending the spirit of harmonious relationship, cooperation and synergy among the three arms of government, particularly between the legislature and executive, Governor Oyetola said, “in the last three years of working together as executive and legislative arms of government, we have demonstrated unity of purpose, capacity and people-orientation in a manner that has delivered service to the people in line with our promise and the people’s expectations.”

Governor Oyetola commended the leadership and members of the legislative arm for quickly passing the Appropriation Bills into Law on a consistent basis since the inception of his Administration.

He said the three budgets passed by the House so far were done with unprecedented dispatch during the periods of scarce resources and crass uncertainties occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic since last year, adding that the acts have proved the House’s capacity for service, understanding and love for the people.

“These laudable acts of cooperation and support by the Assembly have, once again, showcased the Assembly as a people-oriented and development-focused House. I thank you all for your service to the State.

“I would therefore like to express deep gratitude to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, for providing direction and leadership, and for rallying other Honorable Members of the House for the speedy passage of this year’s Appropriation Law.

“The modest achievements we recorded in 2021 and in the previous years were as a result of the peace and support offered by our people who have owned this government from scratch.

“I thank the people of Osun for their cooperation and appeal to them to continue to offer a stronger platform for a better performance,” Oyetola added.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, reiterated the House’s continued resolve to provide leadership that would smoothen governance and make life bearable and prosperous for the citizens through people-oriented legislation.

Owoeye, who assured the House’s unalloyed support for the Oyetola-led Administration, warned those that might be contemplating fanning the ember of division or disaffection among members of the Assembly to steer clear as the House remained resolute to ensure the success of the Administration.

Owoeye stated further, “We want to thank you for the timely presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill which helped us to properly scrutinise it. Though the process of looking at it was very tedious, my colleagues had done very well to actualise this.

“It moves from arithmetic progression to geometric progression. No doubt, Mr. Governor is performing. Some believe we are rubber-stamp to the executive, but for us, we know that in all ramifications, the Governor has proven and demonstrated sincerity, ingenuity and commitment of taking Osun to the next level.

“This budget is reliable and realistic. It is a budget of Sustainable Development. We promise to continue to support you as we have realised that if we continue to carry out our oversight functions properly, it will help to move the state forward towards actualising her dreams.

“We assure you that, come rain, come sunshine, nobody will come to destabilise this government through the House as we are solidly behind you. We are ever ready to support your government.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Budget and Economy Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa, had commended the Governor for effective and efficient implementation of the budgets since the inception of the Administration.

He said the Governor deserves to be lauded for accountability, transparency, prudence and probity which had been the hallmarks of the successes recorded so far by the Administration.

