By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of his administration’s resolve to continuously set the pace for socioeconomic sustainability and prosperity, Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday inaugurated a multimillion naira ultramodern mall in Osogbo, the state capital.

The newly-inaugurated mall is aimed at further extending the empowerment opportunities to the people and improve on their socioeconomic development.

This is even as Governor Oyetola reaffirmed that his administration would not relent in its efforts at setting a pace for others by continuously putting Osun on a budding and sustainable socioeconomic pedestal.

According to the governor, the concept of the project was first passed to for consideration and approval in August 2020 by the management of Omoluabi Holdings Limited. And that by last year, the foundation ceremony was flagged off, with a charge on the Omoluabi Holdings Limited to ensuring completion in record time.

While commending Omoluabi Holdings Limited for ensuring timely completion of the project, the governor said the mall was originally planned to be four blocks of One Hundred and Seventy Six (176) lockup shops and that additional eighteen smaller shops were introduced during the construction period to maximise the available space and business opportunities of the project.

Inaugurating the newly-completed Mall, Governor Oyetola, noted that giving empowerment and credit opportunities for the people to develop was part of his government’s Development Agenda, which was conceived to unleash development across sectors.

He said his administration has been faithful to the people-oriented policy, extending credit facilities to the people, especially women and the youth and collaborating with the Federal Government and other partners to provide social investment to the people.

He stated further that his government has been building the entrepreneurial skills of the youth, giving them monetary and other incentives to start small scale businesses and giving agricultural implements to the farmers to increase their produce.

“We have also rehabilitated and constructed over 500 kilometre roads to serve as a catalyst to the afore-mentioned programmes and to generally boost socioeconomic development in the State.

“Providing empowerment opportunities throughout our four years in government is an evidence of our commitment to giving the better life to our people and putting the State on a budding and sustainable socioeconomic pedestal.

“Government will continue to provide business and entrepreneurial opportunities until the last person is empowered in the State.

“It is our hope that all the beneficiaries will take advantage of our numerous business and credit programmes to improve their personal finance and the economy of the State.

“I urge you all to make judicious use of the mall facilities and to bring your business and entrepreneurial skills to bear on your respective endeavours in a manner that will catapult you from small business owners to big enterprises. Let me advise you all to take advantage of cooperative societies to grow and improve your businesses.

“I take this opportunity to commend the management and staff of Omoluabi Holdings Limited for their efforts and absolute commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the impressive shopping facilities to the benefit of the general citizens of our dear State and also the Osogbo branch of Unity Bank Plc for providing the required finance for the project”, he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director, Omoluabi Holdings Limited, Dr. Tunde Faleye, said the successful completion of the Mall has further given credence to the fact that Oyetola’s administration was noted for project development and people- oriented programmes.

He said the project was one of the many great achievements of the company under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as manifested in the successful implementation of myriad people-centred policies over the years.

Faleye said the purpose of the newly-inaugurated Mall was to stimulate the socio-economic activities in the State by creating business opportunities for the people and improve their standard of living.

According to him, the location of the Mall at the heart of commercial activity in the State is an added advantage to shop outlet occupants because of the high level of exposure and publicity which in turn guarantees high patronage.

“I am particularly filled with joy, fulfilment and satisfaction to be witnessing the inaugurating of this mall, which was nothing but a vision conceived three years ago. I would like to enjoin our clients to see the assigned space as personal property and maintain it as such”, he added.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Bola Oyebamiji, described the project as a futuristic legacy targeted at transforming the socio-economic activities in the capital city, and as well impact tremendously on the lives of the people of the State.