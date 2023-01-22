By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has submitted the court verdict on the outstanding pension of its members in the state to the recently constituted Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee.

The move is a way of pressing home the demand of the pensioners and enforcement of court judgement that ordered the state government to pay all the backlogs pension arrears.

In a letter written by their solicitor, BarristerJ. Babalola, to the committee, the union cited the court judgement in SUIT NICN/AK/59/2018 between Alhaji Ganiyu Olasunkanmi Salawu and Others Vs Governor of Osun state at Industrial and Appeal court in Akure where the NUP was therein referred to as creditor and the state government referred to as debtor.

By implication, the judgement put the total debt of the government to the pensioners to about N76billion which the previous administration refused to honour despite the court judgement served on them.

According to Barr. Babalola, “since the government is a continuum, our client believes that the judgement obtained against the APC administration is effective against the present PDP led government.

“The judgement ordered the state government

to as a matter of important execute the payment of the said amount while our client will welcome dialogue with the government, we also on behalf of our clients hope for early implementation of the said judgement

“We shall be expecting His Excellency to set up a committee that will include our clients nominees to work out the implementation of the judgement and enforcement,” he concluded.