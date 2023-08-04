Osun NUP disowns online publication about being used, dumped by Gov. Adele

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has dissociated itself from an online publication being sponsored by a group within the contributory pensioners, claiming that the state governor, Ademola Adeleke used and dumped them, saying such publication does not emanated from them.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by the union’s chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, respectively.

According to the release, the publication does not represent the interest of the union, neither does the author replicate the minds of the pensioners.

“Attention of the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners has been drawn to a publication with the above titled authored by a group under the contributory pensioners led by one Olusola Abiodun Awodele and wish to state categorically here that, they publication does not represent the interest of the Pensioners in the state and was not known to the state office,” the statement reads.

“We hereby dissociate ourselves from the purported write up put together by some individuals who are working for their interest as their yearnings does not replicate the interest of the old pensioners nor the contributory pensioners they claimed.”