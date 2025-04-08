Connect with us

Osun NUP Denounces Planned Protest, Says Adeleke is Doing Well
Published

58 mins ago

on

Osun NUP Denounces Planned Protest, Says Adeleke is Doing Well

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has denounced the purported plan by unknown individuals to stage a protest against the state government. The union clarified that these individuals are not members of the union, nor is the union aware of any plans for a confrontation with the state government.

This was stated in a release jointly issued and signed by Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, the state chairman and secretary of the union, respectively.

It would be recalled that some members of the union had called for a state protest to press home certain demands from the government, as reported by some media outlets.

According to the statement, the pensioners in Osun State are highly appreciative of Governor Ademola Adeleke for the welfare packages they have been receiving under his administration. The union noted that they have never experienced such favorable treatment from any previous government since the inception of democracy in the state.

The Osun NUP outrightly denounced the faceless individuals calling for the protest, describing their motives as politically motivated by the opposition.

They emphasized that none of its members, whether from the Contributory Pension Scheme, the 2011/2012 forum, or pensioners under the old pension scheme, has any plans to stage a protest.

The release also urged union members to be cautious and avoid being used by politicians to cause unrest in the state.

In addition, the Osun NUP used the opportunity to appeal to the state government to take swift action on some of the unresolved issues affecting them.

 

