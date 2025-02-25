Connect with us

Osun LG workers ignore APC chairmen’s ultimatum to resume
Published

4 hours ago

on

Osun local government workers on Monday , shunned, 72-hour ultimatum issued to them to resume work in the thick of storm between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Local government chairmen elected in 2022 on the APC platform, again, returned to council secretariats, protected by security agents.

Newly LG chairmen elected on Saturday on the PDP platform abandoned the secretariat, as advised on Sunday by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The PDP and the APC are currently tangled in a dispute over the control of the LGs.

The APC relies on a recent Court of Appeal judgment, which reportedly nullified a high court judgment that removed the LG chairmen elected in 2022, shortly after their election.

While the APC clung to the appeal court verdict, the Adeleke-led PDP government went ahead to conduct a fresh LG poll on Saturday, which PDP candidates won, as the APC did not participate.

The political tussle over the LG has been bloody, with at least six lives lost.

