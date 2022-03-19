Osun lawmaker, Babatunde Ayeni empowers constituents

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Lawmaker representing Ijesa south federal constituency at the federal house of representatives, Hon. Babatunde Ayeni on Friday said helping the poor was his reason for existence.

He made this known at the 13th edition of the L.B Foundation’s empowerment/graduation ceremony programme held at Akinyemi Memorial Grammar School, Ifewara, Osun State.

The empowerment is coming just two weeks after hundreds of residents in Ijesa South were empowered with cash gift and equipments /work tools (base on the area of their specialisations) by the lawmaker.

At the empowerment programme, four motorcycles were distributed, while 14 tailoring and eight hairdressing gradurands were given work tools.

Twelve people were given grants, while 12 bags of fertilizer were distributed to farmers and 46 grinding machines were also distributed.

Speaking and giving account of his stewardship within two and half years as a federal lawmaker, Hon. Ayeni said he had done a lot to make his people proud by providing them with social amenities and empowering countless number of people, both young and old, within the confine of his constituency and beyond.

“Being a lawmaker doesn’t mean I should be establishing companies here and there for enriching myself, but service to humanity is a great responsibility in which am trying my best to fulfill,” he added.

He stated that through his office, a mini stadium has been approved to be sited at Ogedengbe school of science ilesa, saying the foundation laying of the project will come up on the 28th and 29th of March.

“Hon. Ajibisoro and I have co-sponsored a bill to establishing a federal medical college which is now at the second stage and will soon go for public hearing.

“As the deputy chairman, house committee on police affairs, I have gotten the government approval to establish Police Children School here in Ilesa to be sited at Temidire primary school in isokun on which work will soon start,” he said

Ayeni implored the beneficiaries to use the resources received judiciously for the purpose it was meant for, assuring that apart from the empowerment, other physical projects would be executed at no distance time.

He urged the people of his constituency to continue to support Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in his bid to take the state to greater heights, enjoining them to cast their votes for the governor come July 16.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Afolabi Jelili expressed delight at what he described as an “outstanding and impactful project” done by the lawmaker.

Jelili who got sewing machine, said it would help him to be self reliant.

Another beneficiary, Adebisi Abosede, who got a grinding machine, could not contain her joy, saying there couldn’t have been a better way to alleviate people’s suffering at the grassroots than such empowerment programme.

