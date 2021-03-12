By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Engr. John ‘Femi Adesuyi, has been re-elected as deputy chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State Chapter.

Adesuyi was re-elected at the election of the group conducted yesterday at INEC headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The state IPAC election which was supposed to have come up last November was delayed due internal crisis within the group.

Engr. Adesuyi polled 9 votes out of available 17 votes to defeat his counterpart, Pastor Victor Akande of Accord Party in an election keenly contested .

Zenith Labour Party Chairman was declared winner and subsequently sworn-in by the National President of NNPP, Gilbert Major Agbo, assigned to supervised the election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his emergence, Adesuyi said he will use everything in his capacity to ensure appropriate reposition of IPAC in Osun State.

Others elected include Simeon Adewale (Chairman), Tosin Odeyemi (Secretary) Pastor Olatunji Popoola, (P.R.O.) among others.