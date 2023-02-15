Osun: Gov Adeleke mobilizes contractor back to site

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has mobilized Sammya Construction Company back to site for the continuation of Osogbo/Ikirun/Ila Odo Kwara boundary road which was started by Rauf Aregbesola Administration in the last 12 years.

The asphalt laying of the Osogbo-Ikirun/Kwara State boundary road which was recently approved by the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke for continuation was awarded in June 2012.

Following the resumption of work on the project, an inspection team led by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr Olusola Ajao alongside the Director of Highways the Ministry, Engr. Basiru Bello went on an inspection of the ongoing Project.

Workers of the construction company handling the project were seen on ground in their numbers engaging in one activity or the other to ensure that the portion of the project approved for continuation is completed on time.

Leader of the inspection team, Coordinating Director, Ministry of Works and Transport Engr Olusola Ajao who expressed delight at the level of work done so far said the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is determined to put smiles on the faces of masses.

He said the Governor decided to approve the continuation of the project because of the belief that good road infrastructure is one of the basis for speedy economic growth of any society.

Engr. Ajao emphasized that the present administration in the State will not relent in fixing infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the State so as to open Osun to the eyes of the world and attract investments that will create jobs and boost the economic potentials of the State.

Also speaking, the Director of Highways in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr Basiru Bello said he is particularly delighted because the Governor has not only approved the continuation of the Osogbo-Ikirun/Kwara State boundary road, but also approved other road network within the State for rehabilitation.

He said the Governor has demonstrated an uncommon zeal, passion and willingness to develop the State and make life better for all residents of the State.

It will be recalled that the Osogbo-Ikirun/Kwara State boundary road was awarded 12 years ago but was not completed causing hardship to residents and especially motorists who ply the road on a daily basis.

However, the Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Sammya Nigeria LTD,Engineer Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa expressed readiness to provide high quality and the best Road infrastructure for the government and people of osun state in record time.