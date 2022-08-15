Osun electoral commission to conduct LG elections on October 15

By Sunday OguntuyI, Osogbo

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), on Monday said it has concluded arrangements to conduct the long awaited local government elections in the state on 15th October, 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo the state capital, the chairman of the commission, Otunba Segun Oladitan said the State House of Assembly had recently enacted Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2022 which had been duly assented to by Mr. Governor.

According to him, the law had made the coast very clear for the Commission to conduct Local Government Elections.

Oladitan noted that the commission had earlier in 2018 conducted election which was based on parliamentary system, but now set to conduct 2022 local government election on the premise of presidential system whereby Chairmen of Local Government Councils shall be elected directly and the Ward Councillors shall be elected separately.

He said, the commission had been making necessary contacts with relevant Stakeholders and carrying out in-house preparations for the conduct of Local Government Elections, adding that, the commission recent had parley with all the political parties in the State where they were informed of the impending conduct of the elections.

“In accordance with the Oath which we Members of the Commission took we shall ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible” he added.

He, however, implored all stakeholders in the state to cooperate with the commission for smooth conduct of the said elections.