The Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi, has charged students of the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, to pursue academic excellence for their own benefit and that of society.

Oyewusi gave the charge while delivering his keynote address at the institution’s first-ever Legislative Summit, organized by the Students Senatorial Council.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sanitation, Hon. Oluwapelumi Ojo Peters, the Deputy Speaker urged the students to see themselves as the future of the nation and potential problem-solvers.

He encouraged them to remain observant of their immediate environment and identify societal challenges they could help resolve through their acquired knowledge.

Commending the Students Senatorial Council for successfully organizing the historic summit, Oyewusi called on the council to ensure fair and effective representation of their peers.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Comrade Aderoju Oladejo Bashiru, advised students to always embrace dialogue over violence in addressing disputes.

He emphasized that open and peaceful dialogue is a more effective means of resolving misunderstandings and urged the council to maintain strong communication with the college management.

Declaring the summit open, the Provost of the College, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, expressed satisfaction with the formation of the Students Senatorial Council, which he said would serve as a vital link between the students and the administration.

Dr. Raheem assured the students of his continuous support, reiterating his commitment to safeguarding their welfare and promoting academic excellence.

In her welcome address, the President of the Students Senate, Senator Sofiat Ogundele, thanked the college management for allowing students to freely express themselves on campus.

She pledged that the Students Senatorial Council would remain committed to unbiased and fair representation, using constructive dialogue to engage the school management on matters affecting student welfare and academic progress.

The three-day Legislative Summit featured a visit to the Osun State House of Assembly, where members of the Students Senatorial Council observed plenary proceedings at the Hallowed Chambers.

The summit ended with a grand finale that brought together various student union bodies from across the country, including representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS).