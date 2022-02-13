By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Osun State Chapter, has honoured the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji for his efforts towards engendering religious harmony through his immense contribution to evangelism.

Mr Oyebamiji who is the Balogun Musulumi of Ikire land was bestowed with an award during the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the association held at the CAN Secretariat in Osogbo.

While presenting the award to Oyebamiji, the State Chairman of CAN, Rt. Rev. Amos Ogunrinde, said the award is in recognition of the Commissioner’s sound moral value and his immense contribution to evangelism.

He also added that the love and support for the success of the association as displayed by Oyebamiji is something every Nigerian must imbibe so as to continue to foster unity among all religions.

According to him, “I am yet to meet a man so committed to the work of God as Mr Bola Oyebamiji. He doesn’t discriminate, while going about his work for God. Testimonies about his service to God comes from far and near and that is why he is deserving of this award.

“Osun CAN has decided to honour him in recognition of his sound moral values, immense contribution to evangelism; for his love and support to the progress and success of Osun CAN”. Rev. Ogunrinde stated.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Mr. Oyebamiji said he will continue to be motivated to propagate the work of God through any religious faith without discrimination.

“I must say I am overwhelmed by this award, but most Importantly I see it as a challenge to do more in the service to humanity and for the betterment of our society at large,” he noted.