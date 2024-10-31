Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor, has charged ministries and agencies on the need to double up their effort in ensuring credible budget performance.

Adeleke stated this while chairing the Treasury Board meeting for the 2025 budget at the Exco Lounge, governor office, Osogbo.

The governor issued a strong admonition to Ministries and Agencies to sustain budget performance on all fronts.

Members of the Treasury Board include the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina; Attoney General/HCJustice and HC Finance; the Accountant General; Chairman of State Internal Revenue Service among others.

The Governor scrutinised proposals of various Agencies submitted through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The State Governor noted that presentations by the agencies are encouraging but called for a more innovative approach to Revenue and Expenditure process and practice in line with the fiscal procedures and extent laws.

According to the State Governor, the real value of federation allocations to the state has dwindled despite the slight increase in the nominal value but to have a sustainable budget performance for the good of the citizens, political heads and accounting officers should think out of the box by emphasizing high priority projects and programmes.

“I task heads of ministries and agencies to focus on high priority projects. The resources are limited, and our needs are much. So we have to balance both ends by avoiding frivolous programmes and emphasizing areas promoting the five point agenda of this administration.

“You are to conduct full due diligence on your various sectors and programmes. Revenue generation must be driven with vigour but with a human face. Value for money is also key in state expenditure”, the State Governor charged the various ministries and agencies led by the Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Earlier in his presentation, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Moruf Ademola Adeleke assured that the report of the Treasury Board will be submitted to the State Executive Council for approval as a draft budget for presentation to the State Assembly.

He informed the Governor and other state officials that the budgetary process is on schedule to meet the timeline for final processing and approval by both the State Executive Council and the House of Assembly.

Sectors already covered by the Treasury Board meetings include Education, Solid minerals and infrastructure sectors. The board sitting continues today with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Yetunde Esan, coordinating the process