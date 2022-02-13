By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo, senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, has enjoined members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to eschew rancour and close ranks ahead of the gubernatorial elections in the state.

Senator Oriolowo who made this call while fielding questions from journalists during a press conference at Iwo, also appealed to different factions to jettison their ego and selfish interest for the interest of the masses.

The Iwo-born politician said he was watching keenly the developments in the party and called all aggrieved members to sheath their sword and remain strong with a view to strengthening the party.

According to Senator Oriolowo, “I wish to call on aggrieved members to keep confidence with the party, while I explore all peaceful means for amicable solution. I want to state that it is very normal for any member or faction to feel some kind of way, but we must allow the national leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.

“The wisest actions from all members is to strengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of successful outing in July 2022.

“For true reconciliation to be done, there must be fairness, justice and restitution served to all concerns”.

Speaking on whether he belongs to a particular group within the party, Oriolowo said he is a party man to the core and doesnt believe in group.

“I have the mandate of my people to represent them, my loyalty belongs to the people am representing, I don’t believe in a group, rather I believe in serving my people. As for whether am for Ileri Oluwa or TOP, am for both since APC is one in Osun” he added.

He, however urged, the leaders of the party in the state to learn from the history in the Western region when there was a rift between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his Deputy, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola which snowballed into wild unrest and led to the collapse of the First Republic.