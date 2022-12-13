By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday inaugurated the committee on revenue and solid minerals to see to the affairs of generating revenue into the coffers of the state, and ensure that all activities regarding mining follow due process.

The inauguration ceremony held in Osogbo, the state capital was attended by the top echelons of government and political functionaries.

In his remarks, Governor Adeleke charged the committees to be responsive to their duties, stressing that the revenue committee should make sure all the revenue accruing to the State Government are adequately covered and cornerd for common good.

He explained that the Revenue Committee was set up in line with his campaign promises to increase the internally generated revenue of the State.

Mr Governor further reiterated that his goal is to block all leakages in the revenue sector, adding that his administration will never condone a situation whereby government revenues are siphoned into private purses.

Senator Adeleke also announced that all Consultants manning revenue generation were suspended with immediate effect, charging the Committee to review the operation of the Internally Generated Services and submit recommendation on the modality to increase the IGR of the State by a substantial percentage.

The Governor further urged the Committee on Solid Minerals to ensure recovery and protection of the State solid mineral resources.

Governor Adeleke signified his intention to beam a searchlight on minerals sector, especially the activities of Segilola and other similar Companies operating in Osun. He therefore called the attention of all and sundry to the Osun State law which stipulates that the State is entitled to 30% of the generated income on gold extraction.

He explained further, ” Segilola and other operating Companies are by law to pay 30% renumeration on mining of gold and other Solid Minerals produced in the State in the last 25 years.

” The State has no record of any payment by Segilola and other related Companies to the State.

“My administration is determined to recover every penny owned Osun by any Company operating in the State.

“We are conducting an audit in the mining sector. Therefore, all illegal mining activities must stop immediately,as all illegal miners and their syndicates will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Committees are expected to report back to me within the next two weeks,” he concluded.

Responding on behalf of other Committee members, the Chairman, Committee on Solid Minerals, Mr Samuel Oyedokun appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given them to serve.

He promised that the Committee will deliver to expectation, advancing that God has blessed the State with resources which can be tapped to increase it’s IGR.