Obi seeks probe as terrorists’ claims in Kwara reignite debate on Nigeria’s insecurity

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has renewed calls for an urgent and independent investigation into Nigeria’s security architecture following a viral video from Kwara State in which suspected terrorists alleged that government officials supplied them with ammunition and logistics.

Obi described the claims as alarming and said they underscore persistent concerns about accountability and possible official complicity in the country’s protracted security crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor lamented that despite massive financial commitments to security over the years, insecurity has continued to worsen.

“Trillions of naira and billions of dollars have been expended in the name of security, yet insecurity has only spread further and become more audacious,” Obi said.

He noted that the allegations echo a long-cited assertion by late military ruler General Sani Abacha, who once remarked that any insurgency that lasts beyond 24 hours has government involvement.

Obi also drew attention to earlier comments by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who questioned why Nigeria continues to negotiate with terrorists despite significant advances in surveillance and tracking technology.

“Before I left office, Nigeria could identify and locate anyone who committed any crime anywhere in the country,” Obasanjo had said. “Today, with drones and improved tracking tools, we can easily locate and neutralise them. But we are not doing that.”

According to Obi, the persistence of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism is troubling, especially given that the government maintains control over telecommunications systems, intelligence networks and financial transaction trails.

He recalled that between 2010 and 2015, during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria invested in some of its most advanced police communication and criminal-tracking infrastructure, designed to monitor terrorist movements and enable swift security responses.

Advertisement

“We must ask where these facilities are today and why they are not being deployed,” Obi said. “Why is it that confessions by terrorists so often point to the involvement of government officials?”

Obi also criticised the government’s response to recent mass abductions, citing the St Mary’s Catholic School incident, where about 100 abducted children were released days ago.

While acknowledging the relief that followed their release, he expressed concern that no arrests were announced and no official update provided on the more than 200 children and teachers still reportedly in captivity.

“Why have we failed to use the tools already available to track down these criminals and rescue the remaining victims?” he asked.

The former presidential candidate warned that the prolonged nature of Nigeria