Osun 2026: INEC presents election notice to parties, sets timetable for primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has formally issued the notice of the 2026 governorship election to political parties, officially signalling the start of the electoral process.

Speaking at an expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke, said the notice had been posted in all 30 local government offices of INEC across the state, as well as the area office in Modakeke.

Agboke recalled that INEC headquarters released the timetable and schedule of activities for the election on May 27, 2025, noting that the issuance of the notice marked the formal commencement of all activities leading to the poll.

According to him, political parties are to conduct their primaries – including the resolution of disputes – between November 24 and December 15, 2025, in line with Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He added that the submission of Forms EC9 (personal particulars of candidates) and EC9B (list of nominated candidates) via INEC’s online nomination portal will open at 9 a.m. on January 15, 2026, and close at 6 p.m. on February 9, 2026.

“Access codes for the submission of nomination forms will be available for collection at the commission’s headquarters from December 15, 2025,” the REC stated, urging parties to adhere strictly to the timetable and ensure peaceful, transparent primaries.