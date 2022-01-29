By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A former member of the House of Representatives in Osun State, Hon. Ismaila Kolawole has said that the work done by the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola in the last three years of his administration has qualified him to do second term, as according to him, the governor has stabilised the economy of the state by prompt payment of workers salaries and pension arrears.

The erstwhile member of national assembly representing Boluwaduro/Ila/Ifedayo federal constituency noted that Governor Oyetola has impacted positively to the economy of the state through regular and full payment of workers salaries which to a large extent cushion the economy hardship in the state and also bring about security stability in the state.

Hon. Kolawole while speaking with newsmen in Ila Orangun during the consultation visit of Governor Oyetola to the federal constituency, maintained that asides of the regular payment of salaries and pension arrears, the governor has changed the face of the state in the area of infrastructural development which cut across all the books and crannies of the state.

“Without mincing words, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has changed the face of the state in the area of road construction, there is no community in the state that has not enjoy from the gesture of the present administration in the area of road construction,” he said.

“In the area of health, the present administration under the leadership of governor Adegboyega Oyetola has done tremendously well by providing quantitative primary healthcare to all remote areas in the state, it’s not out of place if one qualified governor Adegboyega Oyetola as Messiah sent to the people of Osun state.”

Kolawole also said the governor has been piloting the affairs of the state with uttermost fear of God saying, that is why he is able to achieve this far.

He urged the people of the state to continue supporting “this man of the people till 2026,” as according to him, giving him second term in office will earn the state tremendous success and development.