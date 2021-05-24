By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

About 30 indigenes of Oriade local government in Osun state recently benefitted from the free medical outreach sponsored by Hon. Gbenga Ajayi a chieftain of people’s Democratic Party (PDP) and patron of a socio- political group in the party, Vote Adeleke 2022.

The programme which held at the party secretariat at Itamerin junction in Ipetu-ijesa, also witnessed the accreditation of the members of “Vote Adeleke 2022” group.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Ajayi said, the group took the bold step of giving the people free medical services as part of their commitment and interest in making the people of the area live healthy.

According to him, “One of our priorities is to make everyone safe and we flag off this accreditation programme with free medical test and drug free we are not only committed in serving our party members but entire people of the local government as well.”

He called on the people to back the governorship ambition of Senator Ademola Adeleke in 2022, noting that a wind of change is already blowing.

“Something is happening right now in the entire state of Osun, that is, a new wind of change is blowing through the state to change every change that has brought upon our people every form of unbearable hardship and misrule,” he said.

“I feel so elated today, seeing all of us coming together in unism to fight a common enemy, the evil of misrule. By your presence here today, you have not only demonstrated that you want a change but that you are also ready to go all the way and fight this change, there is no better time to come together to achieve a common purpose than now” he added.

“A new wind is blowing across every nooks and cranny of Osun state, from all the wards to every LGA and the entire state, the new wind is in the form of Senator Ademola Adeleke and the people of Oriade LGA cannot be left out.

“This wind will bring us the much needed peace that have long eluded us, I urge you all to embrace this wind and endeavor to come out massively to support and vote for Senator Adeleke when the time comes”

“We must bury the hatchets and put away every differences of the past, for this is a time of healing, we must heal ourselves and heal our land, let us stand together to achieve this feat for ourselves.

“We shall not disappoint you if given the mandate, God’s willing” he concluded

Speaking earlier, the state coordinator of the group, comrade Samakin Oriwo appluaded the gesture of Hon. Ajayi not only for the free medical outreach, but for also letting the people understand the need for supporting the aspiration of Senator Adeleke come in 2022.

He said the major objective of the group is to let the people know the reason why Senator Adeleke should be voted as governor of the state in the coming gubernatorial election in the state and hence canvass for his support across the length and breath of the state.

He stated that members of the Vote Adeleke 2022 group cut across all the local governments in the state and has been waxing stronger in all these local governments.

He urged the people of Oriade local government to start drumming support of the better aspiration for the betterment of dear Osun state in the forthcoming governorship election.