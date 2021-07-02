By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State, Alhaji Raji Taoheed, popularly called Zobo, has urged eligible residents in the town to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for them to participate in the 2022 and 2023 elections in the state.

Zobo said the only way for the people of Ede to appreciate the Governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola for the developmental projects he had done in the town was for them to cast their votes for him in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, saying the only weapon they could use was their Voters cards.

Alhaji Zobo who was a very strong member of PDP in Ede South until his defection, alongside scores of his supporters, had boasted to deliver more than 5, 000 votes for APC in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters in Ede, on Friday, Alhaji Zobo also charged the youths on the need to participate actively in politics in their respective communities and religion colouration

He noted that the youthful population when deployed rightly can influence the outcome of the 2022 governorship poll in the state.

Alhaji Zobo added that the achievements of the Governor Oyetola would be properly sustained if the ruling APC retained power after the election next year.

“INEC has commenced voters registration and I want us to go out there and register to have our PVCs and make the difference come 2022 and the 2023 general election.

“I have said it time without number that Governor Gboyega Oyetola had performed excellently well in our town (Ede) especially in road construction, health, education, and human resource development, and has the support of the entire party members in the area.

“The only way to appreciate him is for each and everyone of us to come out en masses and cast our votes for him and this can only be done if we have our weapon, which is our PVCs.

“I restate our uncompromising, unalloyed, unwavering, unbridled and 100% loyalty to his administration and government. We, members of APC in Ede South local government are proud of all his achievements and happy to be associated with him.

“In tune with the sacrificial, selfless service and commitment of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to the growth and overall development of Osun State, with retrospect and benefit of foresight that he remains the best candidate, administrator and leader as we approach the 2022 gubernatorial election.”