By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A governorship aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Mr. Bamidele Adeleke, has debunked rumor making the round that he has stepped down from the race.

Adeleke, in a media chat with newsmen, said he’s still very much in the race, and that nothing can discourage him from pursuing his aspiration

He enjoined his teeming supporters and delegates to ignore and disregard the rumour making the round that he has stepped down for aanother aspirant.

“The general public, members of our great party, and most importantly the delegates should therefore disregard this latest antics of the drowning camp,” he noted.

