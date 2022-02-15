Adeoti hails Aregbesola as architect of progressive politics in Osun

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has said progressive politics in the state was near-dead before the arrival of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in 2004, stressing that he is the architect of progressive politics in the state.

Adeoti noted that Aregbesola resuscitated progressive politics after the People Democratic Party had taken over the state.

The former Secretary to the State Government, stated this on Tuesday during the Iwo Federal Constituency tour to familiarise himself with the members of the party.

He noted that Aregbesola committed his life and resources to the resuscitation, maintenance and development of the progressive politics before, during and after he became the governoship candidate of the Action Congress (AC).

According to Adeoti, Aregbesola does not deserve the humiliation and betrayal being experienced in the hands of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his followers.

He said: “Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola resuscitated progressive politics in Osun. Anybody who was around in the state between 2004 and 2010 will know that Aregbesola was the harbinger of hope, confidence and power for the progressive party in the state.

“Everybody will agree that if not for Aregbesola’s doggedness, modern politics and collective efforts, the PDP would have remained in power till date.”

Speaking on the 2018 governoship primary of the party, Adeoti said Aregbesola was blindfolded by his loyalty to his boss to accept, promote and assiduously work for a wrong and unpopular candidate.

He said: “Aregbesola was committed and loyal to his master in Lagos. That was why he supported an unpopular candidate in 2018. We all knew then that Oyetola was a bad product but Aregbesola did not have a choice. He obeyed his master.

“Unfortunately, those people (Oyetola and his followers) have bit the finger that fed them. Aregbesola does not deserve being humiliated by anybody.”

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Interior, Aregbesola, said he had stomached betrayal, hypocrisy and backsliding from the people he was serving wholeheartedly.

According to him, he decided to take a new path when he realised that the person he was committedly loyal to was out to destroy him and everything he stand for.

He urged members of the party to vote for Adeoti in the coming Saturday governoship primary of the party.

Leaders of the APC who included former speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam and Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Rasak Salinsile, who were at the event urged members of the party to ensure that Adeoti emerge victorious in the primary.