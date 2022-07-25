Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (centre); CEO, Dutchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, Dr. Tokunbo Shitta-Bey (3rd left); wife of the vice president, Dolapo (4th left); the Chief Personal Physician to the vice president, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen (4th right) and others after Osinbajo’s discharge from the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja GRA, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been discharged from the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos.

According to his media aide, Laolu Akande, the VP was dicharged on Monday following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.

The Chief Personal Physician to the Vice President, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen, also issued a statement on the development.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, last Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture.

“He had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of 7 days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating,” Audifferen said.

Akande said Prof. Osinbajo is grateful to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi for their professionalism and quality of care.

The vice president also acknowledged and appreciated the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

“The VP will continue recuperating in the next few days”, Akande added.