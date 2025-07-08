Opinion: Opponents of President Trump’s Policies are Wrong

A campaign of denunciation of President Trump seems to be going on among liberals since his second coming, but, particularly, after the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on June 22.

The so-called Madman Doctrine is a contrivance by this section of the Western intellectuals to demonize him, and portray him as unreliable and untrustworthy as the leader of the free world.

This is not unexpected in a human situation because the human nature is predisposed to doing the wrong things unless compelled to do otherwise by law or force. They say he is unpredictable: the question is, when did life start being predictable? It is astonishing how we confuse and contradict ourselves because of our unprincipled positions that shift and change with circumstances. We say change is constant, yet change is unpredictable.

Sadly, those who thought Trump was a great leader and supported him, are now casting aspersions on him, because their warped sensibilities and self-indulgences are being violently violated by a self-assured and unpretentious leader. They want change, but only on their own terms. However, real life is quite different from such hypocrisy and narrow-mindedness.

I never supported Trump both in his first term and now out of purity of faith, but that doest blind my eyes to the good he is doing for America, and humanity. Paul wrote that “God uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise.” (1Cor. 1:27).

Maybe I was too judgmental and impervious of divine purpose for him. So, we must also defer to divine sovereignty in the affairs of men. On this count, we must appreciate his righteous choice between right and wrong, good and evil, and just and unjust, unlike most liberal politicians for whom there is hardly a distinction between good and evil; what only matters to them is popularity and political correctness and acceptance.

Why have those liberal hypocrites suddenly realized that his actions reflect the Madman policy? Here are the alleged issues of Madman policies against Trump, which border on his trying to do the right things. To them, moving away from political and leadership equivocation, and doing what is right and just is being unpredictable and unreliable.

Right or Wrong

Jesus once asked the Pharisees, ‘Is it right or wrong to good on a sabbath? Of course, they were speechless and couldn’t answer him because of their hypocrisy. About Trump, let’s pose this question: is he doing good or evil by American and human interest? That’s is the only objective way to judge him, not on narrow and selfish interest.

Trump is right and patriotic to say and insist that students who come to U.S to study must regularize their visa to continue staying after their study. Which country does not do that? He is also right to insist that students on America scholarships must obey the laws and accept the policies of America. It’s immoral for anyone to bite the finger that feeds him – to appropriate and reprobate.

You can’t be living at the expense of U.S and be fighting the country at same time. Trump is right to say that immigrants without regular visa should leave or be deported; that is the practice all over the world. So, why should America be singled out as different, because they want to do the right thing.

He is right by America and Americans to insist that countries exporting their goods to America should not put restrictions on their imports from it; that’s only fair and just. Again, Jesus said, “Do to others what you want them do to you.” (Matthew 7:12). America is a country like any other, and people should not abuse its generosity and goodwill.

It is just and right for him to threaten Europe to fund NATO defence and their military protection, rather than depend on U.S. like vassal states. The most shameful is Germany, the largest economy in Europe and fourth largest in the world, hiding under self-imposed non-military development policy to abdicate its responsibility to support their own defence. They have suddenly realized how foolishly irresponsible, and vulnerable they are.

Trump is pursuing a just cause that Iran should not have a nuclear capability. Previous U.S presidents had been pretty indecisive and lily-livered about stopping it, as well as being gullible to the intentions of the evil regime. It’s just for him to insist that Israel has the right to exist, and any unprovoked threat to its existence should be resisted with every force at its disposal.

He is right to say and believe strongly that a man or woman should not marry another man or woman respectively. It’s not the issue of rights as liberals erroneously make it, but one of morality, existentialism, and the future of society. Even Pope Leo XIV has his back. Any society without higher moral values is not better than animal kingdom in spite of all the technological developments.

Those liberals opposed to him should disprove any of these policy premises he is pursuing in his second term. It is not enough to complain and criticize; do they have better and superior position to counter what Trump is doing? Even God himself challenged the people to “Bring forth your strong argument.” (Isaiah: 41:21)

The problem of this world is pretension and hypocrisy – the uncanny trait of not seeing, or ignoring, evil or wrong when it doesn’t affect us. Society would be far better if people see evil and condemn it whether they are affected or not.

Most people criticize their own leaders for not protecting the interest and welfare of their people, but now condemn another leader, who is doing for his country and people those things they demand of their own leaders. There is a word for such contradiction: hypocrisy.