ONSA, CSCS to host 4th Cybersecurity Conference

Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), has announced that it will host the 2024 Cybersecurity Conefernce in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

According to CSCS, the event, the fourth in the series, will take place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on October 17, 2024.

Themed “Cybersecurity: Synergizing AI and Infrastructure,” this year’s conference will bring together national and international leaders to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into cybersecurity strategies and infrastructure, the organisers said in a statement.

The statement further disclosed that the collaboration between the ONSA and CSCS will ensure robust participation of Nigeria’s leading public and private sector institutions at the conference.

Since its inception in 2019, the conference has been a high-profile event bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals, government officials, financial institutions, telecommunications, fin-techs, and industry regulators.

Its main objective is to advance cybersecurity awareness and explore innovative strategies for creating a more resilient cyber environment.

Addressing a press conference, Ahmad Saad Abubakar, the coordinator, National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre noted “This conference represents a strategic initiative to foster collaboration between government, private sector leaders, and international experts, as we seek to build a more secure and resilient cybersecurity landscape in Nigeria.”

This one-day conference marks a crucial step in advancing the discourse on cybersecurity in Nigeria and beyond. As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, there is a pressing need to bolster our defences by integrating AI into our cybersecurity infrastructure.

The conference will serve as a forum for industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to share ideas, strategies, and innovations that will shape the future of cybersecurity.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS stated “The collaboration between Central Securities Clearing System Plc and Office of the National Security Adviser in organizing this conference is a testament to our commitment to fostering a secure environment for Nigeria’s financial markets and beyond. We recognize that cybersecurity is not an issue that any one organization or sector can tackle alone. It requires collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and coordinated action across all levels of government and industry.”

Isioma Lawal, Head of ERM & Resilience Service at CSCS stated, “We’re excited about coming together to tackle critical challenges. It is essential that we not only invest in infrastructure but also in developing the young talents that Nigeria is blessed with. By building human capacity, we can nurture a new generation of cybersecurity experts. As we move forward, we must address the increasing risks posed by AI, and work towards a future where our data remains secure.”

