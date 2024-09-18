CBN appoints Ada Chukwudozie Keystone Bank board chair, names five directors

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reconstituted the board of directors of Keystone Bank, with Lady Ada Chukwudozie as chairman.

The move is part of the apex bank’s strategy to ensure sustained growth for the financial institution.

According to a statement from the Keystone Bank on Wednesday, Chukwudozie was appointed as the new board chairman, alongside five other non-executive directors. They are Abdul-Rahman Esene, Mrs. Fola Akande, Akintola Olusoji, Obijiaku Samuel, and Senator Farouk Bello.

In addition, the CBN also named two new executive directors, Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Bello.

Chukwudozie, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s corporate sector, brings nearly three decades of experience in business strategy, management, and administration.

Her expertise cuts across multiple industries, including De-Endy Industrial Company Limited, Dozzy Group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, and Vogue Afrique Magazine.

Esene, with over 43 years of experience in banking, investment management, and corporate finance, has held leadership roles in major institutions such as Fidelity Bank, Afrinvest, and Global Arbitrage International Inc

Akande boasts over 25 years of experience in legal, compliance, and risk management, having worked with global brands like Cadbury, Stanbic Chartered Bank, and Shell.

Olusoji has a distinguished 30-year career in accounting, finance, and business development, having served at institutions such as Sterling Bank, Access Bank, and Intercontinental Bank.

Samuel, with more than 35 years of experience in banking and treasury operations, has left a significant mark on Nigeria’s financial sector, previously working with Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank.

Bello, a seasoned banker with over 20 years of experience, has led initiatives across both the public and private sectors, including the National Assembly and Guaranty Trust Bank.

Meanwhile, the two new executive directors bring their vast expertise to the table. Oluwole, the new Executive Director of Risk Management, comes with over two decades of experience in credit and enterprise risk management, including previous roles at Bank of America. Bello, Executive Director for the Northern Directorate, has extensive experience managing corporate, retail, and public sector clients.

Speaking on the appointments, Keystone Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Hassan Imam, expressed confidence in the new board members, stating that their wealth of experience would play a crucial role in the bank’s continued repositioning and growth.

“We are pleased to welcome the new chairman, non-executive directors, and executive directors to the board of Keystone Bank. We are confident that their extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to reposition the bank to seize emerging economic opportunities while maintaining strong corporate governance and providing our customers with a secure and reliable banking experience,” Imam said.

