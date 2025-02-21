Engr. Dr. Samuel Olugbenga O. Olusunle, a research Director of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has been conferred with the prestigious Fellow of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (FNMGS), one of the oldest professional bodies in the history of Nigeria.

The Nigeria’s late sage, Pan Africanist and President during the First Nigerian Republic Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was the first patron of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society.

The Society on Wednesday in Abuja concluded its 60th Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), and it was time for the body to honour and recognize its members who had contributed tremendously not only to the growth and development of the Mining and Geosciences profession in the country, but the accomplishments of the honourees having direct bearing on the general socio-economic development of the country.

The event which was held between 16th to 19th February 2025 at the Chida International Hotel Abuja, according to a statement by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, Director of Information at NASENI, came to a climax with Awards Night and recognition. Dr. Olusunle and 42 other members were honoured with the prestigious fellow category, which is the highest election attainable in society.

This conferment has added new appellation to Engr.Dr. Olusunle’s name as FNMGS. In 1977, the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) succeeded the Nigerian Mining Geological and Metallurgical Society (NMGMS) which was founded on 15th January 1961 and officially inaugurated on 17th December, 1962.

The society is an international professional organization. Its Objectives include: Advancement and practice of Mining, Earth sciences and Metallurgy, Acquisition, preservation and dissemination of mining geoscientific and metallurgical knowledge, publication of an interdisciplinary learned journal of Mining and Geology (JMG), the CRUST, periodicals and specialized books including annual books of abstracts and programmes of the society’s conferences and activities and upholding the ethics and safeguarding the interests of the professionals covered by the society.

The society also has statutory representation in the council of the Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) established by the Federal republic of Nigeria Decree No. 40 of 1990. The categories of membership are Fellow, Corporate, Graduate, Students, Affiliate, Institutional and Honorary fellow, the highest of all is the Fellow category.

When asked to speak on the significance of the society’s recognition to him and NASENI where he serves as Director Research, a highly elated Olusunle had this to say: “I give God the glory and I am really humbled to be elected FELLOW of NMGS. It should be noted that the mandate of NASENI and the core concerns of NMGS are knittingly related. NASENI has one of its institutes operating within the purview of solid minerals exploitation (SOMMEDI).

NASENI also under wonderful leadership of the EVC/CEO, Khalil S. Halilu, is actively involved in the CNG project of the Federal Government. These and other notable activities/intervention of NASENI are collaborative windows between the agency and NMGS”.

Before he became research director, Dr. Olusunle was former Managing Director, Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI) Akure, one of NASENI Development Institutes. Also, he is a FELLOW of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), the Materials Science and Technology Society of Nigeria (MSN), the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), The Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), The Nigerian Metallurgical Society (NMS)and many others.