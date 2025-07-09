A 21-day mourning has been declared in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to honour the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness at a private hospital in the city.

The mourning, which began yesterday, is in line with the age-old tradition of the ancient city.

Following the conclusion of the mourning, members of the Olubadan-in-Council are scheduled to start the traditional process of selecting and installing a new Olubadan.

According to the succession hierarchy, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, is next in line.

Commissioner of Police(CP), Oyo State Command, Johnson Adenola, has announced security measures to ensure a smooth transition for the late monarch.

In a statement, he listed the measures to include strategic deployment of the command’s intelligence and operational resources, particularly around the Olubadan’s palace.

Adenola further stated that the command had put in place enhanced visibility policing, convoy patrols, in collaboration with sister agencies, and rigorous surveillance.